Kansas Legislature Wrap: Fentanyl testing provision removed from bill, Women’s Bill of Rights passes House committee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few more bills advanced Monday in the Kansas Legislature.

The Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee removed language from HB 2390 that would remove fentanyl testing strips from the state’s list of prohibited drug paraphernalia. The committee also added language from another Senate Bill, SB 6, weakening the power of public health officials to issue mandatory health orders during a health crisis.

SB 180, or the ‘Women’s Bill of Rights,’ passed through the House Committee on Health and Human Services. The legislation legally defines male and female as biological sexes assigned at birth for government use. The committee added a provision to qualify people born with “disorder/differences in sex development” for protections under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.