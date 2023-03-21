K-State Foundation ranked among top investment institutions

Kansas State University Foundation investment return ranked No. 7 among the nation’s higher...
Kansas State University Foundation investment return ranked No. 7 among the nation’s higher education endowments and affiliated foundations.(KWCH)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University Foundation investment return ranked No. 7 among the nation’s higher education endowments and affiliated foundations.

Kansas State University announced KSU Foundation’s investment team posted a positive 5.72% return in the Long-Term Investment Pool, or LTIP, while endowments posted an average return of -8% overall.

These findings were released in February in the 2022 NACUBO-TIAA Study of Endowments, the preeminent analysis of the financial, investment and governance policies and practices of the nation’s higher education endowments and affiliated foundations. This year’s study reflects the responses of 678 institutions and covers the fiscal year - from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

K-State’s LTIP is managed by the KSU Foundation and serves as the investment vehicle for the university’s endowed funds. During the last 10 years, LTIP has frequently achieved top-quartile performance with its value almost tripling from $328.4 million in the fiscal year 2012 to more than $912 million in the fiscal year 2022.

Senior Vice President of Investments and Chief Investment Officer Lois Cox said donors positively impact K-State when they designate their donation so that its principal remains intact and grows forever.

“Fiscal year 2022′s year-over-year growth was a result of the generous contributions of K-State donors and the 5.72% return earned on investments,” said Cox. “The investment income from permanently restricted gifts supports excellence at K-State, both now and for future generations. In FY22, our 4,000 endowed funds distributed more than $26 million to K-State in support of each fund’s purpose.”

Kansas State University said overall, investment performance for college and university endowments dipped sharply in the fiscal year 2022. Yet endowments across the country reported providing $25.85 billion in the fiscal year 2022 with the largest percentage of spending supporting student financial aid.

Since the fiscal year 2020, the KSU Foundation has increased scholarship dollars made available to campus by 24% due to a combination of outright cash gifts and distribution of endowed funds.

“Thanks to our donors and partners, we have a long-term investment pool that serves as a source of reliable revenue to supplement the needs of K-State’s bold mission,” said Greg Willems, president and CEO of the KSU Foundation. “Having one of the nation’s top-performing endowments further amplifies the impact of our existing donors’ gifts and earns the trust and confidence of other donors to establish funds that will benefit future generations of Wildcats.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Suspect shot after attempt to barrel through Fort Riley main gate
Man in custody following a search warrant by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office and the...
Joint search warrant leads to location of 3 stolen vehicles and drugs
Topeka Fire Department crews on Monday morning used the Jaws of Life rescue tool to help Kansas...
‘Black box’ recovered Monday from car involved in fatal crash on US-75 highway
Denny's on Wanamaker closes to customers on March 19, 2023.
No signage remains as one Topeka Denny’s location says goodbye to customers
FILE
Wild Horse Saloon set to shutter its doors after 21 years

Latest News

Jose A. Mendoza-Campos
One arrested after officials nearly hit during chase through Topeka
A Manhattan woman is behind bars for a probation violation on Monday, March 20.
Manhattan woman arrested for probation violation in Riley County
Crews were responding to a possible house fire Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of NE Quincy...
Crews respond to possible house fire in North Topeka
The Topeka Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting near 13th and Garfield.
Teen charged with murder for Topeka shooting that killed 8th grader