Jalen Wilson named finalist for Player of the Year

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Friday, March 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s safe to say Jalen Wilson had one special season.

Wilson was named a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year including Purdue’s Zach Edey, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Wilson will be Kansas’ 32nd all-time Consensus All-America First Team honoree. The unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team selection, Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.1 points per game, rebounds at 8.3 and double-doubles with 12. The Denton, Texas, forward posted three 30-point performances and had 22 games of 20 or more points scored this season, including each of his last seven contests. Wilson is the seventh player in Big 12 history to lead the league in scoring and rebounding in the same season, including the fourth Jayhawk to earn the distinction, according to Kansas athletics.

Wilson is just the 10th player in Kansas men’s basketball history to record 1,400-plus career points and 800-plus career rebounds and the first since Perry Ellis (2013-16). Wilson’s 1,475 points rank 27th on the KU career list and his 802 rebounds are 14th in school history. Wilson’s 28 career double-doubles are ninth on the KU all-time list.

Just this season alone, here are all the awards for J-Will:

  • Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year finalist (1 of 4)
  • Consensus All-America First Team (to be named, meets all criteria)
  • USBWA All-America First Team
  • NABC All-America First Team
  • Associated Press All-America First Team
  • USBWA All-District VI Player of the Year
  • USBWA All-District VI Team
  • NABC All-District 8 First Team
  • Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team
  • Julius Erving Award Finalist (1 of 5)
  • The Sporting News All-America First Team
  • Big 12 Player of the Year (unanimous selection)
  • All-Big 12 First Team (unanimous selection)
  • Wooden Award Final Ballot (1 of 15)
  • Oscar Robertson Trophy Late Season Watch List (1 of 15)
  • Big 12 Player of the Week (12.5.22)
  • Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team
  • Preseason All-Big 12 Team
  • NABC Division I Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 20)

The Naismith Trophy will be announced Sunday, April 2, at a brunch in Houston along with the Naismith Coach of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards

