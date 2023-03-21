Hundreds of cases of stolen beer recovered after pursuit, police say

Cases of Modelo can be seen stacked in the back of a pickup and inside two other vehicles.
Cases of Modelo can be seen stacked in the back of a pickup and inside two other vehicles.(City of Fontana Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FONTANA, Calif. (Gray News) – Several people have been arrested in connection with hundreds of cases of beer stolen in Fontana, California, according to police.

The City of Fontana Police Department said Thursday that officers spent the prior few nights investigating cargo thefts from train yards at the south end of the city.

“After two short vehicle pursuits and a traffic stop,” officers recovered a stolen cargo truck and a “couple hundred” cases of stolen Modelo beer, the department said.

Photos released by police show what appear to be empty pallets on a train car, as well as the vehicles stopped by officers.

Cases of Modelo can be seen stacked in the back of a pickup and inside two other vehicles.

Seven people were arrested in connection with the thefts, but police didn’t provide any additional information on the suspects.

Photos released by police show what appear to be empty pallets on a train car, as well as the...
Photos released by police show what appear to be empty pallets on a train car, as well as the vehicles stopped by officers.(City of Fontana Police Department)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE
Suspect shot after attempt to barrel through Fort Riley main gate
Man in custody following a search warrant by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office and the...
Joint search warrant leads to location of 3 stolen vehicles and drugs
Topeka Fire Department crews on Monday morning used the Jaws of Life rescue tool to help Kansas...
‘Black box’ recovered Monday from car involved in fatal crash on US-75 highway
Denny's on Wanamaker closes to customers on March 19, 2023.
No signage remains as one Topeka Denny’s location says goodbye to customers
FILE
Wild Horse Saloon set to shutter its doors after 21 years

Latest News

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, 35, says he has no regrets about his vaccination status...
Djokovic says he doesn't regret not getting vaccine
Midday in Kansas
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at his official...
Japan’s PM offers Ukraine support as China’s Xi backs Russia
Alzheimer patients rally for easier access to FDA-approved treatments
Alzheimer patients rally for easier access to FDA-approved treatments