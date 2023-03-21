Hedwig the Snowy Owl sent on flight north for impending release

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hedwig the Snowy Owl has hopped a flight back to Minnesota to get him a little closer to being released into his natural habitat.

Operation Wildlife says Hedwig, the Snowy Owl it rescued from western Kansas and rehabilitated, will be put on a flight from Kansas City to Minnesota on Tuesday, March 21.

As Snowy Owls are not native to the Sunflower State, the wildlife rescue said Hedwig will be sent to The Raptor Center so he may be conditioned and released into his natural habitat.

Rescuers indicated that Minnesota was the closest to Hedwig’s natural habitat as they could get him as red tape to get the raptor into Canada barred further travel. However, once released, his own wing power can get him across international borders.

Operation Wildlife noted that $2,000 in donations was received from Kansans to help care for Hedwig, which was used to purchase food, medicine, veterinary care, an airline flight and other needs.

Hedwig was rescued from Lane County on Jan. 15 when Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens found he had been shot.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.