Great Bend Zoo mourns loss of Mrs. B the Bald Eagle

GREAT BEND, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans are mourning the loss of Mrs. B, a Bald Eagle who made a home at the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo and was suspected to have been about half a century old.

The Great Bend - Brit Spaugh Zoo announced on Monday, March 20, that beloved Bald Eagle, Mrs. B, has passed away. About two weeks previously, it said she had not been behaving as herself and was moved inside for diagnostic testing.

Staff said Mrs. B’s test results found her blood levels were elevated which could be the result of an infection - or something more serious such as cancer. She was treated through the weekend, however, her health continued to decline so the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her was made on Monday morning.

Officials said visitors and staff who have cared for Mrs. B can take comfort in knowing that she was provided an extremely long and enriched life. She was one of the oldest - if not the oldest - living bald eagles. She lived at the zoo for 44 years and it was believed she was an adult when she arrived which made her at least 49 years old.

The Zoo noted that Mrs. B came to it through the Raptor Rehabilitation program in 1979 with an injury to her left foot which made hunting difficult and release back into the wild impossible.

Due to federal regulations, staff said they are unable to submit Mrs. B for a necropsy so a definitive answer as to what caused her decline will remain a mystery. Per federal regulations, she will be given to the National Eagle Repository to “evaluate, store and distribute dead golden and bald eagles, parts and feathers to Native Americans and Alaska Natives who are enrolled members of federally recognized tribes throughout the United States. Also, to develop and provide educational programs regarding wildlife trade, wildlife laws, raptors and the Native American eagle feather program.”

“Mrs. B will be greatly missed in our community, and we encourage all to share any photos or memories you may have with zoo staff on the Zoo’s Facebook page ‘Great Bend - Brit Spaugh Zoo’,” said a spokesperson for the zoo.

If anyone has questions or concerns they have been encouraged to contact the Park Department at 620-793-4111.

