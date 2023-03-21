Expert tips to make the most of your tax refund

Two out of three taxpayers received a refund last year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - More than 63 million taxpayers have already filed their return this year, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Around 80% of those filers should expect to receive a refund of just under $3,000, on average.

Nathan Grant, a senior finance industry analyst with MoneyTips, said if you’re expecting to receive a refund from the government, you should start planning on how you’re going to spend the money now.

Grant recommended using the money to pay off high interest debt, like a credit card, or to replenish your emergency savings account.

Another option, Grant added, is using the money for a home improvement project.

“It might prevent future headaches, because it might be one of those things that as you put it off, the risks get higher,” Grant said.

Grant said it’s okay to let yourself do something fun with your tax return, or maybe use some of it to buy a “want,” instead of a need.

“Sometimes it’s nice to use a tax refund for something like fun and travel,” he said. “Or getting, maybe like replacing a phone or a computer that’s old, where it’s like, ‘yeah, you need to replace it,’ but it’s kind of more of a want than a need.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Suspect shot after attempt to barrel through Fort Riley main gate
Man in custody following a search warrant by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office and the...
Joint search warrant leads to location of 3 stolen vehicles and drugs
Topeka Fire Department crews on Monday morning used the Jaws of Life rescue tool to help Kansas...
‘Black box’ recovered Monday from car involved in fatal crash on US-75 highway
Denny's on Wanamaker closes to customers on March 19, 2023.
No signage remains as one Topeka Denny’s location says goodbye to customers
FILE
Wild Horse Saloon set to shutter its doors after 21 years

Latest News

This map shows the southeast Topeka service area for Topeka Metro on Demand.
Topeka Metro launches on demand service in SE Topeka
This map shows the southeast Topeka service area for Topeka Metro on Demand.
Topeka Metro launches on demand service in SE Topeka
Group holds AKA Day at the Capitol
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority meets
Gladys Knight performs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday,...
Springsteen, Gladys Knight among Biden recipients of arts, humanities medals
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden creates national monuments, marine sanctuary in West