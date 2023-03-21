Crews respond to possible house fire in North Topeka

Crews were responding to a possible house fire Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of NE Quincy...
Crews were responding to a possible house fire Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of NE Quincy in North Topeka.(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a possible house fire Tuesday morning in North Topeka after smoke was seen coming from the roof of a boarded-up, two-story house.

Crews quickly determined the house wasn’t on fire and that the smoke was coming from a fireplace.

A neighbor said the house had been vacant for about 10 years.

The incident was under investigation.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

