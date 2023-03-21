Crews respond to possible house fire in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a possible house fire Tuesday morning in North Topeka after smoke was seen coming from the roof of a boarded-up, two-story house.

Crews quickly determined the house wasn’t on fire and that the smoke was coming from a fireplace.

A neighbor said the house had been vacant for about 10 years.

The incident was under investigation.

