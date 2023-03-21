City council committee looks to improve NOTO buildings

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO arts district is looking into a fund that can improve rundown buildings with the intent to increase business.

On Tuesday, March 21, the city council’s policy and finance committee met to discuss making improvements to any businesses and rundown buildings district with help from the NOTO improvement fund.

Thomas Underwood, the executive director of the NOTO arts district, said that fixing up any buildings needing assistance can bring in more tourism and increase business.

“I think the more that we could do to help the small businesses and fix up their old buildings to help enhance tourism, enhance the development of the area,” said Underwood. “I think it is critically important.”

Underwood also said the NOTO district has grown exponentially over the last few years, and to continue to see that growth, the council, and its committee should keep showing support for the entertainment district.

“NOTO is a jewel,” said Underwood. “It’s been remarkable what has happened in NOTO for the past dozen years. No one would have ever thought that we would be where we are now, and we just need to continue the support to help keep us driving and moving forward and to grow.”

Also during that committee meeting, city council’s Spencer Duncan, the district eight representative, was re-elected as the committee chair.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police respond to a collision in the 3100 block of SE California St. on March 21, 2023.
Avoid the Area: 2-year-old dies in fatal SE Topeka collision
FILE
Suspect shot after attempt to barrel through Fort Riley main gate
Topeka Fire Department crews on Monday morning used the Jaws of Life rescue tool to help Kansas...
‘Black box’ recovered Monday from car involved in fatal crash on US-75 highway
Man in custody following a search warrant by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office and the...
Joint search warrant leads to location of 3 stolen vehicles and drugs
Hoops Hoopla
Hoops Hoopla! Show us your team spirit!

Latest News

Capper Foundation is acquiring Dialogue Coffee Shop to expand its job training program for...
Capper Foundation acquires Dialogue Coffee Shop to expand job training
Brig. Gen. to be promoted to adjutant general in Transfer of Authority ceremony
Brig. Gen. to be promoted to adjutant general in Transfer of Authority ceremony
Site on N. Topeka Blvd. owned by Soldier Township Fire Department
Site on N. Topeka Blvd. owned by Soldier Township Fire Department
The NOTO arts district is looking into a fund that can improve rundown buildings with the...
City council committee looks into fund to improve NOTO buildings