City council committee looks to improve NOTO buildings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO arts district is looking into a fund that can improve rundown buildings with the intent to increase business.

On Tuesday, March 21, the city council’s policy and finance committee met to discuss making improvements to any businesses and rundown buildings district with help from the NOTO improvement fund.

Thomas Underwood, the executive director of the NOTO arts district, said that fixing up any buildings needing assistance can bring in more tourism and increase business.

“I think the more that we could do to help the small businesses and fix up their old buildings to help enhance tourism, enhance the development of the area,” said Underwood. “I think it is critically important.”

Underwood also said the NOTO district has grown exponentially over the last few years, and to continue to see that growth, the council, and its committee should keep showing support for the entertainment district.

“NOTO is a jewel,” said Underwood. “It’s been remarkable what has happened in NOTO for the past dozen years. No one would have ever thought that we would be where we are now, and we just need to continue the support to help keep us driving and moving forward and to grow.”

Also during that committee meeting, city council’s Spencer Duncan, the district eight representative, was re-elected as the committee chair.

