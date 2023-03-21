Chairman of Bartlett & West named Topeka Business Hall of Fame Laureate

Chairman of Bartlett & West’s Board of Directors Keith Warta was awarded the 2023 Topeka...
Chairman of Bartlett & West’s Board of Directors Keith Warta was awarded the 2023 Topeka Business Hall of Fame Laureate.(Bartlett & West)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chairman of Bartlett & West’s Board of Directors Keith Warta was awarded the 2023 Topeka Business Hall of Fame Laureate.

Bartlett & West said candidates are chosen by Junior Achievement of Kansas, which selected four people this year for the honor. Individuals are chosen based on several criteria, including their business involvement and service to their community.

Warta began his career as a project engineer with Bartlett & West in 1984 in the company’s Topeka, Kan., office. Throughout his career, he helped the company grow from around 35 employees to an employee-owned firm of more than 350, with offices spread throughout the Midwest. He most recently served as the chief executive officer for 13 years, retiring from the position in 2022.

Bartlett & West said Warta is chair-elect on the Board of Directors for the Topeka Community Foundation, Co-Chair for the community strategy - Momentum 2022, a 2009 graduate of Leadership Kansas, Chair’s Council past Chair for the Greater Topeka Partnership, and supporter of Kansas State University.

Bartlett & West said it was founded in 1951 and has 17 offices in seven states. The firm provides engineering, technology, construction solutions, and other professional services to a wide range of clients. Bartlett & West serves local and regional municipalities, DOTs, water districts, rail companies, land developers, architects, private industry, and other clients.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Suspect shot after attempt to barrel through Fort Riley main gate
Man in custody following a search warrant by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office and the...
Joint search warrant leads to location of 3 stolen vehicles and drugs
Topeka Fire Department crews on Monday morning used the Jaws of Life rescue tool to help Kansas...
‘Black box’ recovered Monday from car involved in fatal crash on US-75 highway
Denny's on Wanamaker closes to customers on March 19, 2023.
No signage remains as one Topeka Denny’s location says goodbye to customers
FILE
Wild Horse Saloon set to shutter its doors after 21 years

Latest News

The NOTO arts district is looking into a fund that can improve rundown buildings with the...
City council committee looks into fund to improve NOTO buildings
The Topeka mayor was at Topeka West High School Tuesday morning, expressing his support for...
Mayor Padilla delivers proclamation supporting theater education
Great Bend Zoo mourns loss of Mrs. B the Bald Eagle
Great Bend Zoo mourns loss of Mrs. B the Bald Eagle
13 News at Six
The Topeka mayor was at Topeka West High School Tuesday morning, expressing his support for...
Mayor Padilla shows support for theater education with proclamation