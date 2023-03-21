Chairman of Bartlett & West named Topeka Business Hall of Fame Laureate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chairman of Bartlett & West’s Board of Directors Keith Warta was awarded the 2023 Topeka Business Hall of Fame Laureate.

Bartlett & West said candidates are chosen by Junior Achievement of Kansas, which selected four people this year for the honor. Individuals are chosen based on several criteria, including their business involvement and service to their community.

Warta began his career as a project engineer with Bartlett & West in 1984 in the company’s Topeka, Kan., office. Throughout his career, he helped the company grow from around 35 employees to an employee-owned firm of more than 350, with offices spread throughout the Midwest. He most recently served as the chief executive officer for 13 years, retiring from the position in 2022.

Bartlett & West said Warta is chair-elect on the Board of Directors for the Topeka Community Foundation, Co-Chair for the community strategy - Momentum 2022, a 2009 graduate of Leadership Kansas, Chair’s Council past Chair for the Greater Topeka Partnership, and supporter of Kansas State University.

Bartlett & West said it was founded in 1951 and has 17 offices in seven states. The firm provides engineering, technology, construction solutions, and other professional services to a wide range of clients. Bartlett & West serves local and regional municipalities, DOTs, water districts, rail companies, land developers, architects, private industry, and other clients.

