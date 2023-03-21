Cedarhurst hosts Legion Post 400 for first flag-raising ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s newest assisted living center raised the American flag Monday morning and invited its residents to join in on the ceremony.

Cedarhurst of Topeka, located at 6732 SW 17th St., welcomed the American Legion Post 400 to perform the ceremony for its first flag-raising.

Cedarhurst opened two weeks ago on March 6, featuring over 80 apartments — 57 assisted living and 27 memory care apartments. The executive director of Cedarhurst, Courtney O’Connor, said 14 of those 80 apartments are now occupied.

O’Connor says the flag-raising ceremony was just a glimpse of the experience they offer, plus the ceremony is a way for residents to stop and celebrate the country they love.

“Our residents usually have a great love of country, and they would like to be a part of something like this, and obviously they were very interested in being involved and seeing the ceremony, and we appreciate the legion 400, and the bugler was from legion 421, so we appreciate that they were willing to come out and help us commemorate this great flag raising,” said O’Connor.

Cedarhurst will offer its residents full dining services, a movie theater, and a library, just to name a few. O’Connor said the hope is to offer socially active events for the residents so they can stay healthy and not lonely.

“What families start to see is that they are isolating in their homes,” said O’Connor. “They can’t drive anymore, maybe, or they are having some cognition issues and so they are not going out as often as they used to and they are starting to get lonely and with loneliness comes health issues. Just showing our new residents that come in early the life that they will experience here and are experiencing so far.”

