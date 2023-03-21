Arizona woman dies after head-on collision on SE Kansas highway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arizona woman was pronounced dead by first responders following a head-on collision on a southeastern Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:35 a.m. on Monday, March 30, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 51.2 on Kansas Highway 47 about 2 miles west of Girard with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2016 Ford Taurus driven by Kelli L. Bradshaw, 43, of Walnut, had been headed east on K-47. At the same time, a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Judith E. Keener, 69, of Kayenta, Ariz., had been headed west on the highway.

For an unknown reason, KHP said Bradshaw’s Taurus veered into oncoming traffic and hit Keener’s Equinox in a head-on collision.

Officials said Bradshaw was taken to Freeman Medical Center in Joplin with suspected serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

KHP said Keener was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.