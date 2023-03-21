AKA sorority group makes annual trip to Kansas Statehouse

The group met at the Kansas Statehouse.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. made their annual trip to the Statehouse Tuesday.

The sorority engages with the community on a local and international level. AKA Inc. Co-Chair Dr. Lynette Sparkman-Barnes says it’s imperative to get face time with your representatives.

“We’re the ones that voted people into office, so we need to be here to make sure that our legislators are hearing what our agendas are, what our needs, what our issues are in our communities across the state,” Dr. Sparkman-Barnes said.

The sorority strives to be of “Service to All Mankind” with an emphasis on helping the advancement of women.

