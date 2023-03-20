Weekend water line replacement closes eastbound lanes of busy Topeka street

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A weekend water line replacement has closed the eastbound lanes of a busy Central Topeka street.

Officials with the City of Topeka say on Monday, March 20, that over the weekend a water service line needed to be replaced under SW 10th St.

Currently, officials said the incident caused the closure of the eastbound lanes of 10th St. between Washburn and Lane St.

Crews have created a two-way traffic flow in the westbound lanes of the street - one lane in each direction.

According to officials, the closure should be in place for two to three weeks.

