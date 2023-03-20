Two separate weekend thefts result in $8.4K loss for Manhattan residents

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two separate thefts over the weekend left two Manhattan residents out a combined $8,420.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 a.m. on Friday, March 17, officials were called to the 500 block of Stone Dr. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 19-year-old woman who reported her car had been broken into overnight. As a result, a makeup kit and perfume were stolen.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the woman about $500.

Then, around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, RCPD said officials were called to the 400 block of S. Manhattan Ave. with reports of another theft.

When officials arrived at this location, they found that employees of AKE Safety Equipment had set out a shipping container that held 12 fire extinguishers that had been stolen from the business’ porch.

Officials noted that this crime cost the business about $7,920.

Anyone with information about either crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

