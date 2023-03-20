Two arrested after investigation leads Brown Co. officials to 2 Morrill homes

MORRILL, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested in Brown Co. after an investigation led officials to two homes in Morrill where drugs were allegedly found.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 17, officials conducted a search warrant at two homes in Morril one in the 600 block of Virginia St. and the other in the 600 block of Roxanna St.

As officials searched the homes, they said drugs and paraphernalia were found. As a result, Forrest Gaston II, 39, Morrill, was arrested and booked into the Brown Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Then, around 12:20 p.m. an additional investigation took place in the Virginia St. home. This time, officials said they arrested James Parr, 44, of Centralia. He was booked on possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

