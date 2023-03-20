Topeka Police attempt to identify individual connected to aggravated robbery

Officials attempt to identify an individual connected to an armed robbery at Vapor World on...
Officials attempt to identify an individual connected to an armed robbery at Vapor World on March 19, 2023.(Topeka Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Topeka are attempting to identify an individual they believe is connected to an aggravated robbery that happened over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department has asked the community for help to identify an individual they would like to speak to in connection to an ongoing aggravated robbery investigation.

Officials said the incident happened on Sunday afternoon, March 19, at Vapor World, 2919 SW Wanamaker Rd.

If anyone has information regarding the individual or the crime, they should report it to telltpd@topeka.org or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

