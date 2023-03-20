Topeka man arrested after foot chase yields discovery of drugs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after his alleged failure to stop at a stop sign spurred a foot chase and the discovery of drugs.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, officials were on patrol near SW Buchanan and SW 11th St. when they saw a vehicle drive through a stop sign.

Officials said they attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver, later identified as Brandon W. Clements, 28, of Topeka, refused to pull over.

Shortly after, TPD said Clements got out of his vehicle and attempted to run from law enforcement. Officials were then able to stop and arrest Clements. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement

Possession of opiates

Criminal possession of a weapon

Interference with law enforcement

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Failure to stop at a red traffic control

Plate not assigned to vehicle

Operating a vehicle without a registration or an expired tag

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Clements was also booked on a previous City of Topeka warrant. He remains behind bars on a bond of $25,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.