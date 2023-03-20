Topeka man arrested after foot chase yields discovery of drugs

Brandon Clements
Brandon Clements(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after his alleged failure to stop at a stop sign spurred a foot chase and the discovery of drugs.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, officials were on patrol near SW Buchanan and SW 11th St. when they saw a vehicle drive through a stop sign.

Officials said they attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver, later identified as Brandon W. Clements, 28, of Topeka, refused to pull over.

Shortly after, TPD said Clements got out of his vehicle and attempted to run from law enforcement. Officials were then able to stop and arrest Clements. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement
  • Possession of opiates
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Failure to stop at a stop sign
  • Failure to stop at a red traffic control
  • Plate not assigned to vehicle
  • Operating a vehicle without a registration or an expired tag
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Clements was also booked on a previous City of Topeka warrant. He remains behind bars on a bond of $25,000.

