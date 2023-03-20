Topeka man arrested after expired tags stop leads officials to find drugs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a stop for expired tags found the driver had a warrant and allegedly had drugs in the vehicle.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, officials saw a vehicle that had been driving with expired tags.

After officials pulled the vehicle over, they said it was found that the driver, identified as Dustin E. Porter, 44, of Topeka, had a warrant out for his arrest. They also allegedly found an open container and illegal narcotics in the vehicle.

Porter was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Distribution of opiates

Possession of opiates

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

No drug tax stamp for marijuana or controlled substances

No vehicle liability insurance

Driving while license suspended

Porter remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond. He has a court date set for 9 a.m. on June 6 in relation to his warrant and another set for 1 p.m. on June 8 for the other accusations.

