Suspect shot after attempt to barrel through Fort Riley main gate

One suspect was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries after an alleged attempt to barrel through the Trooper Gate control point at Fort Riley.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - One suspect was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries after an alleged attempt to barrel through the Trooper Gate control point at Fort Riley.

Officials at Fort Riley say that around 6:50 a.m. on Monday, March 20, Military Police received a phone call about an incident at the Trooper Gate. Initial reports indicated that a suspect drove their vehicle through the gate and was stopped by an automatic vehicle barrier.

Officials then said that the suspect got out of the vehicle and escalated the situation. Ultimately, the suspect was shot by guards. The driver has received medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries and the Army Criminal Investigation Division as well as Fort Riley Military Police have opened an investigation.

Since the incident remains under investigation, officials said no further information would be released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wild Horse Saloon set to shutter its doors after 21 years
Derrick Del Reed
Lawrence teen turns himself in after accused of weekend murder
Two arrested in Michigan, accused of Junction City double homicide
FILE
Three hospitalized following 4-vehicle collision on Highway 75
Dalton Slankard
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search

Latest News

Topeka Fire Department crews on Monday morning used the Jaws of Life rescue tool to help Kansas...
‘Black box’ recovered Monday from car involved in fatal crash on US-75 highway
Brandon Clements
Topeka man arrested after foot chase yields discovery of drugs
Road closed
Weekend water line replacement closes eastbound lanes of busy Topeka street
Stolen vehicles and drugs found
Joint search warrant leads to location of 3 stolen vehicles and drugs
Vapor World attempt to identify
Topeka Police attempt to identify individual connected to aggravated robbery