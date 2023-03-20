Suspect shot after attempt to barrel through Fort Riley main gate

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - One suspect was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries after an alleged attempt to barrel through the Trooper Gate control point at Fort Riley.

Officials at Fort Riley say that around 6:50 a.m. on Monday, March 20, Military Police received a phone call about an incident at the Trooper Gate. Initial reports indicated that a suspect drove their vehicle through the gate and was stopped by an automatic vehicle barrier.

Officials then said that the suspect got out of the vehicle and escalated the situation. Ultimately, the suspect was shot by guards. The driver has received medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries and the Army Criminal Investigation Division as well as Fort Riley Military Police have opened an investigation.

Since the incident remains under investigation, officials said no further information would be released.

