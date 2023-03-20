Spring book sale to benefit Emporia Public Library

FILE
FILE(WVVA News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A spring book sale scheduled for the near future will benefit the Emporia Public Library.

Officials with the Emporia Public Library have announced that the Friends of the Library spring book sale will be held between March 25 and 30 at 618 Mechanic St. - just north of the library.

Members of Friends of the Library will be able to enjoy early access with a preview sale between 9 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.

Officials noted that the sale is open to everyone and hours are as follows:

  • March 25 - 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. (full price)
  • March 26 - 1 - 5 p.m. (full price)
  • March 27 - 9 a.m. - 6 p.m ($10 per bag)
  • March 28 - 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. ($10 per bag)
  • March 29 - 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. ($5 per bag)
  • March 30 - 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. ($2 per bag)

Friends of the Library hosts several book sales each year at the Friends building. Donations are sorted throughout the year and then sold to the community. All proceeds go to support the Emporia Public Library.

For more information or to join Friends of the Library, email friends@emporialibrary.org.

