Significant closure expected to impact drivers on Gage Blvd.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A significant closure is expected to impact drivers on Gage Blvd. for the foreseeable future.

Officials with the City of Topeka announced that on Monday, March 27, Fit Excavating will completely close SW Gage Blvd. on the south end of 10th St.

Crews indicated the closure will allow them to begin a new large water main replacement project. Drivers have been asked to adhere to posted detours.

The City said the initial phase will be the only closure scheduled for the project as the following phases will be contained to the northbound lanes of Gage. During the following phases, traffic will shift to one-way in each direction in the southbound lanes.

Overall, officials noted the project is expected to be finished in 180 days.

