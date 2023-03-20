Shawnee Co. Parks & Recs Officials rallying against illegal dumping

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials are asking the public to keep park dumpsters clean of personal items.

Parks and Rec Director Tim Laurent says the one at Oakland Community Center is a good example.

Laurent says items like mattresses, old furniture, and large boxes do not belong in public dumpsters.

They are also seeing an increase in construction waste, that Laurent says is overwhelming the dumpsters and creating a problem for sanitation workers.

Laurent says dumping personal items from home and construction waste is in fact illegal.

“We’ve got an issue all over the county really at all of our sites of illegal dumping. People dropping off trash in our dumpsters or around our dumpsters often filling them to the brim. Specifically, the one where we are having the most trouble right now is at the Oakland Community Center,” says Laurent.

Laurent says other locations like Garfield Community Center Park and Lake Shawnee are also seeing illegal dumping.

