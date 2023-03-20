Riley Co. warns residents of new environmental health fee increases

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County officials have warned residents of new fee increases associated with some environmental health permits.

Officials with Riley County say that some fees associated with environmental health permits, land use permits and licensing processes will soon increase to offset county costs. However, they said the bulk of costs for all Planning & Development and Environmental Health Services would continue to be covered.

“The applicant will still only be responsible for a portion of the expense,” said Planning and Development Department Director, Amanda Webb. “The increases will help offset county costs, but we are not putting the entire burden on the applicant. Our goal is a balanced and fair approach that reflects responsible stewardship of tax funds.”

The County indicated that fees for wastewater system repair permits, mobile home park licensing and publishing of public notices will increase, however, it will continue to absorb the remainder of the costs as part of the annual Planning & Development Budget.

“Previously, we weren’t charging applicants to publish the required public notices and the existing fees were not covering these expenses,” said Webb. “Charging a flat fee seemed like a fair approach.”

Officials said mobile home park licensing fees have already increased based on the amount of staff time needed for the process. Previously, they said applicants were charged $5 per unit for both new and renewal licenses, with a maximum fee of $300. Now, applicants will be charged a flat fee of $150 for the initial license and $75 for renewals plus $5 per unit over 50 units - both with a maximum of $500.

“A lot of work goes into licensing or renewing a license for mobile home parks, including site inspections of each unit, each space, and the entire facility,” said Webb.

The County gave a summary of fee changes as follows:

Added flat $50 for applications that require a public hearing and public notice publishing.

Added flat $50 for applications that require resolution publishing.

Added fees for two new land use processes added with January 1, 2022, Land Development Regulations - Administrative Adjustment and Exception – both $100.

Increased major wastewater repair permit fee to $100 (an increase of $25).

Added minor wastewater repair permit fee to $50 (an increase of $50).

Increased fees for Alternative System Installer initial license ($150) and renewal license ($50). Both are considered increases because the department was previously only charging a base fee for standard installers and the alternative installer came along with it, whether someone did it or not.

Increased fee for Excavation initial license to $200 (an increase of $50). The renewal license decreased to $100 (a decrease of $50).

Increased fees for Mobile Home Park licenses – increased initial license fee to $150 + $5 per unit over 50 units ($500 max). Increased renewal license fee to $75 + $5 per unit over 50 units ($500 max).

For more information about Planning and Development and Environment Health in Riley Co., click HERE.

