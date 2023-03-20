One hospitalized after late-night motorcycle crash in Topeka
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a late-night motorcycle crash in the Capital City.
The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, officials were called to the 300 block of NE Golden Ave. with reports of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.
When officials arrived, they said they found at least one victim who was taken to a local hospital by AMR with serious injuries.
Officials noted that the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
