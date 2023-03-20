Oklahoma man hospitalized after SE Kansas chase with law enforcement

CANEY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with law enforcement led to a rollover crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, officials in the area of the Highway 166 - Highway 75 westbound junction had been involved in a pursuit with a suspect later identified as Bradley M. Landers, 33, of Blanchard, Okla., in a 2005 Dodge Durango.

Officials indicated that Landers had been speeding westbound on Highway 166 when he was unable to negotiate a curve in the road. The Durango veered off the road to the left and hit a guardrail where it flipped over and crashed back down onto its wheels.

KHP said Landers was taken to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

