Officials investigate after grassfire in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation after a grassfire was reported in Central Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department tells 13 NEWS that just after noon on Monday, March 20, crews were called to the 1200 block of SW 13th St. with reports of a grassfire.

When officials arrived, they said they were able to quickly extinguish the fire with no injuries reported.

TFD noted that the cause of the fire remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

