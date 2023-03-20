No signage remains as one Topeka Denny’s location says goodbye to customers

No signage remains on the location of an old Denny’s in Topeka which closed for good the previous day.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Topekans driving down Wanamaker on Monday, March 20, may realize no signage remains at the former location of Denny’s at 1500 Wanamaker Rd. All that remains are paper signs that notify customers that the location has permanently closed.

The district manager told 13 NEWS that the building was about 40 years old while the business had called it home for about 27 years. They said the reason for the closure was blamed on lease renewal issues.

Another Denny’s remains open at 3210 SW Topeka Blvd. which will welcome some employees from the closed location.

Employees were given the choice to continue to work at another Denny’s on Sunday before the location closed at 3 p.m.

