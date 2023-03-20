Monday forecast: Mild and windy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story this week will be several chances for rain. While temperatures will be milder especially compared to the last several days, it will still likely remain below average for this time of year for some areas due to a frontal boundary in the area.

Taking Action:

Fire danger threat is elevated today due to the humidity being delayed and staying low until later today as well as strong winds.

As you’re making outdoor plans this week or weekend and you see all the rain chances, confidence is high that most areas will have rain Tuesday morning with dry conditions by the afternoon. Low confidence on rain chances the rest of the week. While rain chances are possible during the day Friday and Sunday it’s still not going to be an all day washout and there still remains differences in the models so keep checking back for details because you may end up being able to enjoy any outdoor activities without rain having an impact. Lightning will be the primary hazard with any storms that develop but it is that time of year where strong to severe storms are possible. Monitoring Wednesday night as the first chance.



While there are several chances for rain this week (today being the only 0% chance of rain for the week) most chances are low. We’re not looking at any day, at least at this point in time, of an all day washout. While t-storms could occur at times there is also a very low chance snow could mix in with the rain especially by Sunday with temperatures about a mile above the surface getting below freezing.

Today: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds S 15-30, gusts up to 40 mph.

Tonight: Rain developing after 2am. Lows in the upper 30s-mid 40s. Winds S 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain mainly through 3pm with cloudy skies the rest of the day. Highs could range anywhere from mid 40s to low 60s depending how quickly rain moves out and IF there are breaks in the clouds. Most spots will likely be in the mid 50s. Winds S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

As a frontal boundary remains in the area for the week, this could continue to bring a wide range in temperatures across northeast KS depending where it stalls and it will also bring several rounds of rain. While most of the rain is looking to be at night into the morning hours, there still remains a chance for rain during the day Friday. Bottom line this weather pattern is going to have to be taken on a day by day basis and shouldn’t be a surprise if there is a significant change in the forecast highs and/or rain details.

