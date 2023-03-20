Midwestern states ranked among the best in the nation for doctors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - States in the midwest, including Kansas, have been ranked among the best in the nation for doctors to practice in.

With National Doctors Day set for March 30 and the median salary of a physician at around $208,000, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, March 20, that it released its report on 2023′s Best & Worst States for Doctors.

To find which states were best for those in the business of saving lives, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across data sets that range from the average annual wage of physicians to hospitals per capita to the quality of the public hospital system.

The report ranked Kansas 19th overall with a total score of 58.76. The Sunflower State ranked 17th for opportunity and competition and 20th for the medical environment. Kansas was also found to have the fourth least expensive annual malpractice liability insurance rate.

To the north, Nebraska ranked 8th overall with a total score of 62.47. It ranked 10th for opportunity and competition and 2nd for the medical environment. Nebraska was also found to have the least expensive annual malpractice liability insurance rate.

To the west, Colorado ranked 11th overall with a total score of 61.84. It ranked 31st for opportunity and competition and 10th for the medical environment.

To the south, Oklahoma ranked 16th overall with a total score of 59.62. It ranked 16th for opportunity and competition and 18th for the medical environment.

To the east, Missouri ranked 32nd overall with a total score of 53.35. It ranked 24th for opportunity and competition and 40th for the medical environment. Missouri was also found to have the highest average annual wage for physicians.

The report found the best states for doctors are:

Montana South Dakota Idaho Wisconson Minnesota

The report also found that the worst locations for doctors are:

Hawaii Rhode Island Alaska New Jersey Washington, D.C.

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.