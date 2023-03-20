Man arrested after knife wielded during disturbance north of Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Mar. 20, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he allegedly attempted to wield a knife during a disturbance north of Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 19, officials were called to the 4800 block of NW 54th St. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they opened an investigation and gathered information. As a result, James D. Miller, 26, of Topeka, was arrested.

During the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said Miller had a knife in his possession and attempted to wield it.

Miller was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated assault, criminal threat and criminal possession of a weapon.

Miller remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. He has a court date set for 1:30 p.m. on June 8.

