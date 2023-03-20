Lincoln Elementary reveals new gym mural

Evan Brown — also known as Doodle Dood — poses in with his completed mural at Lincoln...
Evan Brown — also known as Doodle Dood — poses in with his completed mural at Lincoln Elementary. The inspiration and input was given from the school's students, staff and parents.(Lincoln Elementary USD 379)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Lincoln Elementary revealed its new community-inspired gym mural.

The mural was created by Evan Brown — also known as Doodle Dood. Brown is a Kansas City-based painter and illustrator and a University of Kansas alum. After receiving his degree in illustration, he formed Doodle Dood LLC.

Lincoln Elementary Mural Time Lapse Video

Brown and his wife, Natalie, created and worked on the mural during the school’s spring break.

The mural’s design received input and inspiration from the students, staff, and parents at Lincoln Elementary.

Lincoln Elementary Gym Mural
Lincoln Elementary Gym Mural(Lincoln Elementary USD 379)

The project was funded by the Mural Movement of Clay Center. Additionally, numerous donors supported the project since it was first communicated.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wild Horse Saloon set to shutter its doors after 21 years
Derrick Del Reed
Lawrence teen turns himself in after accused of weekend murder
Two arrested in Michigan, accused of Junction City double homicide
FILE
Three hospitalized following 4-vehicle collision on Highway 75
Dalton Slankard
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search

Latest News

Live at Five
Niki Sadler and Dr. Carrie Peterson discuss the KS Mission of Mercy free dental clinic that's...
KS Mission of Mercy free dental clinic coming to Topeka
Niki Sadler and Dr. Carrie Peterson discuss the KS Mission of Mercy free dental clinic that's...
KS Mission of Mercy free dental clinic coming to Topeka
Lincoln Elementary Mural Time Lapse Video
Lincoln Elementary Mural Time Lapse Video
Tony Mattivi
KBI Director Tony Mattivi talks targeting fentanyl, setting priorities