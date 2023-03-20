Lincoln Elementary reveals new gym mural

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Lincoln Elementary revealed its new community-inspired gym mural.

The mural was created by Evan Brown — also known as Doodle Dood. Brown is a Kansas City-based painter and illustrator and a University of Kansas alum. After receiving his degree in illustration, he formed Doodle Dood LLC.

Lincoln Elementary Mural Time Lapse Video

Brown and his wife, Natalie, created and worked on the mural during the school’s spring break.

The mural’s design received input and inspiration from the students, staff, and parents at Lincoln Elementary.

Lincoln Elementary Gym Mural (Lincoln Elementary USD 379)

The project was funded by the Mural Movement of Clay Center. Additionally, numerous donors supported the project since it was first communicated.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.