KS Mission of Mercy free dental clinic coming to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dental care is important to our overall health, but it also can be expensive.

That’s where the Kansas Mission of Mercy comes in. Dentists, their staffs and other community members donate their time to provide dental care for as many people as they can - all for free.

It’s coming to Topeka on Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25. Dr. Carrie Peterson, one of the dentists taking part, and Niki Sadler with the Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event and how it can transform lives.

The Kansas Mission of Mercy free dental clinic will be held at Stormont Vail Events Center. The doors open at 5:30 a.m. March 24 and 25. The event is first come, first served with no adult appointments. The line will be cut off once they reach the number of patients who will be able to be served each day. They will take some appointments for children age 1 to 13, in order to minimize their wait time. For patients information and children’s appointment scheduling, visit https://www.ksdentalfoundation.org/patients/.

