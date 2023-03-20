KS Mission of Mercy free dental clinic coming to Topeka

Kansas Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic is March 24 & 25 at Stormont Vail Events Center. Doors open 5:30am each day.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dental care is important to our overall health, but it also can be expensive.

That’s where the Kansas Mission of Mercy comes in. Dentists, their staffs and other community members donate their time to provide dental care for as many people as they can - all for free.

It’s coming to Topeka on Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25. Dr. Carrie Peterson, one of the dentists taking part, and Niki Sadler with the Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event and how it can transform lives.

The Kansas Mission of Mercy free dental clinic will be held at Stormont Vail Events Center. The doors open at 5:30 a.m. March 24 and 25. The event is first come, first served with no adult appointments. The line will be cut off once they reach the number of patients who will be able to be served each day. They will take some appointments for children age 1 to 13, in order to minimize their wait time. For patients information and children’s appointment scheduling, visit https://www.ksdentalfoundation.org/patients/.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wild Horse Saloon set to shutter its doors after 21 years
Derrick Del Reed
Lawrence teen turns himself in after accused of weekend murder
Two arrested in Michigan, accused of Junction City double homicide
FILE
Three hospitalized following 4-vehicle collision on Highway 75
Dalton Slankard
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search

Latest News

Live at Five
Niki Sadler and Dr. Carrie Peterson discuss the KS Mission of Mercy free dental clinic that's...
KS Mission of Mercy free dental clinic coming to Topeka
Lincoln Elementary Mural Time Lapse Video
Lincoln Elementary Mural Time Lapse Video
Tony Mattivi
KBI Director Tony Mattivi talks targeting fentanyl, setting priorities