KBI Director Tony Mattivi talks targeting fentanyl, setting priorities

Tony Mattivi was confirmed as KBI Director in February. He says stopping fentanyl is a main priority.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When a major crime happens, Kansas law enforcement agencies can find back-up at the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The KBI provides investigative assistance, laboratory services, prevention information and other aide across the state. The agency is now under the leadership of Director Tony Mattivi, who was confirmed to the post in early February.

Mattivi visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss how he’s settling into the role, and some of his priorities.

Mattivi said, as a former prosecutor, he already was familiar with the expertise and services the KBI offers. He’s spent his first few weeks getting to know the people who make the agency work, saying he has a great team.

Mattivi said the Attorney General has given him a primary directive to tackle the fentanyl crisis. Mattivi said one area legislation can help is in increasing penalties for those convicted of crimes involving fentanyl. He said he’s also asked the legislature to approve an increase in funding for the KBI so the agency can direct more resources to the issue. He said the state was able to pay off bond on the new KBI lab on Washburn’s campus early, so he’s proposed redirecting those savings.

Watch the interview to hear other areas of focus for the KBI and Mattivi.

