K-State recognized for efforts to help non-Enlgish speakers

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been recognized for its dedication to teaching others how to speak and understand the English language.

Kansas State University announced on Monday morning, March 20, that it has been honored with the New Partner Award from the U.S. Department of State for expansions of the U.S. partner base and advancing foreign policy objectives and educational exchange with participation in the Online Professional English Network.

Officials noted that Ketty Reppert, interim director of K-State’s English Language Program, will accept the award on behalf of the university on Thursday, March 23, at the 2023 Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages International Convention in Portland, Oregon.

K-State indicated that the Online Professional English Network - OPEN - provides a chance for U.S. universities and institutions to expand their reach to a global audience and create innovative online courses for teacher professional development and English for specific purposes.

“It’s an honor to work with an amazing team pulling together the expertise of faculty and staff from many parts of the university to design courses that address significant issues of public need in communities worldwide,” said Reppert. “We’re excited to see how the most recent course impacts the classrooms of English teachers in various countries and equips them to empower their students to take on the challenge of climate change beginning in their local communities.”

K-State said the English Language Program has worked with international nonprofit FHI 360 to develop openly licensed courses for the program as part of the State Department’s initiatives globally. Courses include English for Public Policy, Keys to Diplomatic Writing, English for Aviation and Teaching for the Future: English Teaching to Take on Climate Change.

So far, Reppert said the projects have benefited civil servants and diplomats in Africa and aviation personnel in South America.

“The team from the English Language Program worked with partners from across Kansas State University on these projects,” said Reppert. “Together we used our strengths and areas of expertise to tackle the many types of tasks required to develop quality content for use around the world. We all grew throughout this process, and it’s an honor to be recognized for this work.”

The University noted that the English Language Program is an intensive language program that strives to provide instruction to students who are admitted to a degree program but have not shown the English proficiency required to develop content for international use. The program also provides English to international students and professionals who come to focus on language training or study abroad.

“It’s inspiring to see how passionate K-Staters are about harnessing their research and teaching skills to advance the service mission of the university and how dedicated they are to sharing their expertise with the international community,” said Reppert.

For more information about the school, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.