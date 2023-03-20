Juveniles returned to parents after officials break up Brown Co. party

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Five juveniles were returned to their parents after officials in Brown Co. broke up an underage party with alcohol present.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, officials were called to the Brown Co. State Lake with reports of a party.

When officials arrived, they said they found alcohol had been involved and that those at the party were underage.

Officials noted that five juveniles were arrested for minor in possession of alcohol and were returned to their parents.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.