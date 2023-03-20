Juveniles returned to parents after officials break up Brown Co. party

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Five juveniles were returned to their parents after officials in Brown Co. broke up an underage party with alcohol present.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, officials were called to the Brown Co. State Lake with reports of a party.

When officials arrived, they said they found alcohol had been involved and that those at the party were underage.

Officials noted that five juveniles were arrested for minor in possession of alcohol and were returned to their parents.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wild Horse Saloon set to shutter its doors after 21 years
Derrick Del Reed
Lawrence teen turns himself in after accused of weekend murder
Two arrested in Michigan, accused of Junction City double homicide
FILE
Three hospitalized following 4-vehicle collision on Highway 75
Dalton Slankard
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search

Latest News

Fire generic
Around 400 acres already scorched as crews fight Riley Co. wildfire
Denny's on Wanamaker closes to customers on March 19, 2023.
No signage remains as one Topeka Denny’s location says goodbye to customers
Officials break ground at the new KDHE Lab on March 20, 2023.
Officials break ground on new KDHE laboratory in Topeka
FILE
One hospitalized after late-night motorcycle crash in Topeka