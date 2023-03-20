Joint search warrant leads to location of 3 stolen vehicles and drugs

WILLARD, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced Sunday, March 19th that a man is in custody following a search warrant by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office in Willard, Kan.

According to Sheriff Hill, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Sheriff’s Proactive Operational Response Team (S.P.O.R.T.) assisted the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office with the search warrant in the 100 block of Darling Street in Willard.

During the search warrant, three stolen vehicles were located; an ATV from Wabaunsee County, another ATV from Topeka, and a motorcycle from Riley County.

Multiple illegal narcotics were also found including methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and distribution items.

Matthew J. Sumner, 46, was arrested, and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Sumner was charged with the distribution of opiates and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Officials say the incident is still under investigation.

