Investigation launched after human remains found east of Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in southeastern Kansas have opened an investigation after human remains were found east of Humboldt.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced on Monday, March 20, that it and the Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office have opened an investigation after human remains were found on Saturday evening near Humboldt.

Around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, officials said a man who had been on the hunt for antler sheds east of Humboldt in the area of Arizona and 1800th St. had called 911 when he found what he believed to be human remains.

When officials arrived, they said they did find human skeletal remains which have not yet been identified. Positive identification may take longer than usual due to the condition of the remains. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The KBI noted that death investigations can be found to be the result of either homicide, suicide, natural causes or an accident. There is no threat to the public related to this incident.

If anyone has information about the case, they should contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-365-1400.

