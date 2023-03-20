Ikea recalls thousands of mirrors due to laceration hazard

Ikea has recalled thousands of mirrors sold in stores and online due to a potential laceration...
Ikea has recalled thousands of mirrors sold in stores and online due to a potential laceration hazard.(Magnus D / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Ikea announced a recall of flat mirrors it has sold because of a potential laceration hazard.

The furniture and home decor company is recalling all sizes of LETTAN flat mirrors, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The mirrors are described as being frameless and about 38 inches high. They were sold in 23, 31, 39 and 47 inches wide.

Ikea said its stores nationwide and online sold the mirrors from December 2019 through October 2022 for between $23 and $56. About 22,400 units were sold in the United States, with an additional 17,500 sold in Canada.

The recalled mirrors have a date stamp before and including 2105, with the first two digits representing the year of manufacture and the last two representing the week of manufacture. This date stamp can be found on the back of the mirror.

The date stamp is shown on the back of a LETTAN mirror.
The date stamp is shown on the back of a LETTAN mirror.(IKEA)

Ikea is urging all customers who bought the recalled mirrors to stop using them and contact the company to order a set of replacement wall fittings along with instructions. It said customers can also return the mirrors to an Ikea store for a full refund, as long as a proof of purchase is provided.

The recall comes after Ikea said it received 55 reports globally of the problem along with one report of the mirror’s plastic fittings coming loose, causing it to fall off the wall. That incident occurred in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wild Horse Saloon set to shutter its doors after 21 years
Derrick Del Reed
Lawrence teen turns himself in after accused of weekend murder
Two arrested in Michigan, accused of Junction City double homicide
Hoops Hoopla
Hoops Hoopla! Show us your team spirit!
Dalton Slankard
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search

Latest News

A Shawnee Co. bridge on 70th street could soon close.
Shawnee Co. bridge recommended closure by Public Works director
Topeka’s newest assisted living center raised the American flag Monday morning and invited its...
Cedarhurst hosts Legion Post 400 for first flag-raising ceremony
One suspect was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries after an alleged attempt to...
Suspect shot after attempt to barrel through Fort Riley main gate
FILE - Singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during their 2023 tour Feb. 1,...
Biden awarding 1st batch of arts, humanities medals Tuesday
Kansas Legislature Wrap: Fentanyl testing provision removed from bill, Women’s Bill of Rights passes House committee