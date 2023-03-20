Gas prices hover above $3 in Kansas, remain well under national average

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Kansas hovered above $3 as residents near the end of March while residents still paid well under the national average at the pump.

On Monday, March 20, AAA indicates that while the national average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline sat at $3.44, in the state of Kansas the average was $3.04. The average for diesel hovered at $3.85 per gallon.

AAA noted that the new state average was one cent lower than the previous day, three cents lower than the previous week, 8 cents lower than the previous month and 73 cents lower than the previous year.

The service said residents in the Kansas City metro area saw averages of $2.93 for unleaded and $3.77 for diesel. Wichita drivers saw prices of $3 for unleaded and $3.69 for diesel. Those around the Topeka area saw prices of $3.04 for unleaded and $3.86 for diesel. Drivers in Lawrence paid an average of $3.08 for unleaded and $3.80 for diesel. Meanwhile, the average in Manhattan sat at $3.12 for unleaded and $3.78 for diesel.

According to GasBuddy.com, the cheapest gas in the Topeka area could be found at the Gas and Shop at 1900 NW Topeka Blvd. and Prairie Band Casino & Resort at 12305 150th Rd. in Mayetta at $2.83 for unleaded. Drivers in the Manhattan area could find the cheapest gas at AAFES in Fort Riley for $2.95 or the Short Stop in Wamego at 807 W. U.S. 24 for $3.04. Lastly, in Emporia, the cheapest prices could be found at the Valero on the Kansas Turnpike for $2.99.

