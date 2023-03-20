CUTE: South Carolina zoo welcomes newborn giraffe

The Greenville zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe.
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby giraffe.

The Greenville Zoo said its 17-year-old Masai giraffe, Autumn, gave birth to the calf Sunday around 1:10 p.m.

The baby and mother are currently bonding in the giraffe barn.

Officials said the calf weighs 135 pounds and is 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

According to WHNS, the new baby is Autumn’s sixth calf.

The Greenville Zoo said Autumn and her partner Miles are part of the Species Survival Program to help ensure the long-term viability of threatened and endangered species.

You can visit the zoo’s website to see Autumn and the calf on a 24 hour live stream video.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wild Horse Saloon set to shutter its doors after 21 years
Derrick Del Reed
Lawrence teen turns himself in after accused of weekend murder
Two arrested in Michigan, accused of Junction City double homicide
Hoops Hoopla
Hoops Hoopla! Show us your team spirit!
Dalton Slankard
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search

Latest News

A Shawnee Co. bridge on 70th street could soon close.
Shawnee Co. bridge recommended closure by Public Works director
Topeka’s newest assisted living center raised the American flag Monday morning and invited its...
Cedarhurst hosts Legion Post 400 for first flag-raising ceremony
One suspect was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries after an alleged attempt to...
Suspect shot after attempt to barrel through Fort Riley main gate
FILE - Singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during their 2023 tour Feb. 1,...
Biden awarding 1st batch of arts, humanities medals Tuesday
Kansas Legislature Wrap: Fentanyl testing provision removed from bill, Women’s Bill of Rights passes House committee