Brown Co. couple arrested after K-9 alerts to presence of drugs

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two residents in Brown County were arrested after a Sheriff’s Office K-9 alerted officials to the presence of drugs.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 10:20 p.m. on Friday, March 17, officials stopped a vehicle in the area of mile marker 356 on Highway 36.

Officials indicated that a K-9 alerted them to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said Courtney Adamson, 42, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Hiawatha, were both arrested and booked into the Brown Co. Jail on possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Adamson was also booked on driving with an invalid license.

