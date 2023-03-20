Around 400 acres already scorched as crews fight Riley Co. wildfire

Blaze 75% contained
Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Around 400 acres have already been scorched after a wildfire sparked in southeastern Riley County.

Riley County Fire District #1 says that around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, March 20, officials were called to the southeast part of the county with reports of a wildfire. Crews with the Kansas Forest Service and Geary Co. Rural Fire Department Explorer Post 343 also responded.

So far, officials said 300-400 acres have burned. The blaze began in the median of Highway 177 near Deep Creek Rd. and quickly spread to the surrounding areas.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Around 2:30 p.m., crews said the Kansas Forest Service provided air support and about 10 minutes later, the fire was considered about 75% contained.

officials reminded residents that there is a high fire danger today and that as a result:

  • No pasture or brush pile burning
  • Cigarettes should not be discarded through the window
  • Vehicles should be kept off dry grass
  • No open flames or sparks outside

If anyone sees a fire or suspects a wildfire, they should call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wild Horse Saloon set to shutter its doors after 21 years
Derrick Del Reed
Lawrence teen turns himself in after accused of weekend murder
Two arrested in Michigan, accused of Junction City double homicide
FILE
Three hospitalized following 4-vehicle collision on Highway 75
Dalton Slankard
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search

Latest News

James Miller
Man arrested after knife wielded during disturbance north of Topeka
FILE
Officials investigate after grassfire in Central Topeka
Denny's permanently closed
No signage remains as one Topeka Denny’s location says goodbye to customers
Denny's on Wanamaker closes to customers on March 19, 2023.
No signage remains as one Topeka Denny’s location says goodbye to customers