Around 400 acres already scorched as crews fight Riley Co. wildfire

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Around 400 acres have already been scorched after a wildfire sparked in southeastern Riley County.

Riley County Fire District #1 says that around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, March 20, officials were called to the southeast part of the county with reports of a wildfire. Crews with the Kansas Forest Service and Geary Co. Rural Fire Department Explorer Post 343 also responded.

So far, officials said 300-400 acres have burned. The blaze began in the median of Highway 177 near Deep Creek Rd. and quickly spread to the surrounding areas.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Around 2:30 p.m., crews said the Kansas Forest Service provided air support and about 10 minutes later, the fire was considered about 75% contained.

officials reminded residents that there is a high fire danger today and that as a result:

No pasture or brush pile burning

Cigarettes should not be discarded through the window

Vehicles should be kept off dry grass

No open flames or sparks outside

If anyone sees a fire or suspects a wildfire, they should call 911 immediately.

