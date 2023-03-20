25 local businesses named finalists for 2023 Small Business Awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 25 local businesses have been named finalists for GO Topeka’s 2023 Small Business Awards.

GO Topeka announced on Monday, March 20, that it has named 25 local businesses as finalists in the 42nd annual Small Business Awards. The 2023 ceremony will be held in downtown Topeka between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 in the Townsite Ave. Ballroom.

At the awards ceremony, officials said attendees will hear from community leaders about the impact and successes of the Captial City’s thriving small business community.

GO Topeka said attendees will also learn which finalists were chosen to receive awards in the following nine categories - Small Business Exporter, Young Entrepreneur, Micro Enterprise, Emerging Innovation Venture, Women-Owned Small Business, Minority-Owned Small Business, Veteran-Owned Small Business, Small Business Manufacturer and Top City Small Business of the Year.

“It is important to honor excellence in our local small businesses and entrepreneurs because it is crucial for our community to be a place where they can thrive,” said Laurie Pieper, vice president of entrepreneurship and small business for GO Topeka. “The annual Small Business Awards luncheon is an uplifting event where we have the opportunity to recognize outstanding businesses and entrepreneurs across a number of categories. In addition to being eager to recognize the finalists and winners selected for this year’s awards, the selection committee was excited by the number of up-and-coming small businesses that are likely to be award winners in years to come.”

GO Topeka said the following companies have been named as finalists:

Amused Gallery, DeAna Morrison

Axe and Ale, Chelsea Huston & Ashlee Spring

Bimini Pet Health, Sam Al-Murrani

Chavez Inc., Dan Chavez

Chef LaMona, LaMona Schley

Civium Architecture & Planning, David Heit

Counter Craft LLC, Andrew & Kristy Richards

Customskin Medspa at His and Her Salon & Day Spa, Trisha Williams

Cut Right Lawn Care LLC, Matt Bleier

Dialogue Coffee House, Caitlyn Halsey

Distinqué Gentleman, Theodis Williams

Giant Communications, Austin Taylor

Inspire & Company Candles, Ebony White

Linens by Marlen, Marlen Oliveros

Miller Precision, Dustin Miller

Onyx Salon & Wellness Spa, Heather Graves

Owl’s Nest Topeka, Lyndsey McKinnon

Phoenix Marketing Group, Seth Stevens

Plains Craft Covered Wagons, Dennis Steinman

Ricks Advanced Dermatology & Radiance Medical Spa, Matthew Ricks

Senne & Company, Matthew McGivern

South Wind Storm Shelters, Matt Cobb

Supersonic Music/Tree House Drums, Derek Sharp

Torgeson Electric, Jason Mack, Erin Duncan & Lance Dirk

Yes! Athletics, Deb North

To be eligible for an award, GO Topeka said small businesses are required to be located within the county and have 100 or fewer employees - including the owners. Evaluations also include reviews of each business’ vision, staying power, growth, innovativeness, response to adversity and community engagement.

