Wild Horse Saloon set to shutter its doors after 21 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans have little time left to enjoy drinks at Wild Horse Saloon as it is set to permanently close after 21 years of business.

Staff at Wild Horse Saloon have told 13 NEWS that the business will permanently shutter its doors after 21 years. The last night Topekans will be able to enjoy the dance floor is set to be Saturday, April 1.

Staff said the decision was made not out of a lack of business, but instead from poor building maintenance which includes a caving roof and inoperable heaters.

Regional Manager Jim Krause confirmed the decision on his Facebook page.

The owners of Wild Horse Saloon are listed as Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc., which owns hotels and venues all over the nation.

13 NEWS has attempted to contact Ryman Hospitality for a statement and awaits a reply.

