Warming weather builds back in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a frigid morning, the good news is highs will be about 10-15 degrees warmer vs Saturday. The warming trend continues into next week with several rain chances and strong winds almost everyday as well.

Taking Action:

Fire danger threat is elevated today and tomorrow due to the low humidity and strong winds especially Monday. As mild weather returns next week, so do rain chances. Still some uncertainty on specific details including the risk for t-storms and even the potential for strong to severe storms as well as the possibility of snow mixing with the rain toward the end of the week and weekend. Still think Monday will be the only day with a 0% chance of rain otherwise at least a low isolated chance every day (or night).

With today and tomorrow being the only days, overall confidence is fairly high in the forecast through Tuesday. After that rain chances and even temperatures differ in the models. A more northern track of any storm systems would bring warmer weather to the area and the potential for storms that could be severe but right now we’re more in the southern track leading to a potential wide range in highs but also a reduced risk for t-storms.

Normal High: 59/Normal Low: 35 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds W/SW 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s (upper 60s possible out toward central KS). Winds S/SW 15-25, gusts up to 40 mph.

Rain develops after midnight Monday night and continues through at least Tuesday morning before pushing out of the area by the afternoon. The rain will keep highs more in the 50s, possible 40s for those that have rain lingering longer. Gusts up to 40 mph again.

Right now going with dry conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday however one model has a low chance for rain on Wednesday that will need to be monitored. Higher chance for rain and even t-storms return Wednesday night.

Temperatures remain mild (although on some days technically slightly below average) with rain chances through next weekend that will be fine tuned throughout the week so keep checking back for updates. After strong winds Monday and Tuesday, gusts will be more in the 20-30 mph range the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.