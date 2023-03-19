Three hospitalized following 4-vehicle collision on Highway 75

SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were admitted to a Topeka hospital after a 4-vehicle collision on Highway 75 near Scranton.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, officials reopened Highway 75 following an injury accident near the 173rd intersection.

Officials noted that the highway had been closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene of an accident. The incident did cause a delay for drivers in the area.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicated that just before 1:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the area with reports of a 4-vehicle crash. When officials arrived, they said they found a 2011 Dodge Durango driven by Christine M. Thornton, 51, of Lyndon, and a 2015 Toyota Avalon driven by Nicolas J. Prater, 18, of Vassar, had been involved in a collision.

KHP noted that Prater’s car had been stopped on northbound Highway 75 at 173rd St. as he waited to turn left with his signal activated. However, Thornton’s Durango had also been headed north at the same location.

Officials said Thornton’s vehicle hit Prater’s car in the rear which caused it to spin into the southbound lanes of traffic.

Meanwhile, a 2017 Honda Civic driven by Cheryl J. Ball, 57, of Osage City, and a 2008 Ford Fusion driven by Aubrey B. Smith, 26, of Cherryvale, had both been headed south on the highway.

KHP said the Civic hit Prater’s car in a head-on collision while Smith’s Fusion hit both the Civic and Prater. Ball and Smith’s vehicles both stopped south of the intersection in the west ditch as Prater’s car came to a rest in the middle of the highway.

Officials also indicated that the impact of the collision caused Thornton’s Durango to crash through the intersection and into the backyard of a nearby home.

KHP said Thrnoton and Prater were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Three other juveniles were also in Prater’s vehicle, however, officials did not release information about their identities or injuries. Ball was also taken to Stormont Vail with suspected minor injuries while Smith escaped the crash without injury.

Officials noted that all involved were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

