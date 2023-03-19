Three dead, including child, after head-on collision in southern Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people, including a minor, were pronounced dead following a head-on collision on a southern Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, March 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 15.5 on northbound K-61 highway - about 2 miles north of Preston - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 Ford Taurus driven by Wiliam F. Stevens, 32, of Woodward, Okla., had been headed south on the highway. Meanwhile, a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Joshua J. Townsell, 30, of Omaha, Neb., was headed north.

For an unknown reason, KHP said Stevens’ Taurus crossed the center line and hit Townsell’s Fusions in a head-on collision.

Officials said that both Stevens and Townsell and a juvenile passenger in Townsell’s car were all pronounced dead at the scene.

