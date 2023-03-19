Texas pedestrian hospitalized after clipped by semi-truck near Colorado border

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pedestrian along Interstate 70 in Kansas was hospitalized after he was clipped by a semi-truck from Arkansas near the Colorado border.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Exit 19 in Sherman Co. with reports of a pedestrian-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found Elifonso Vargas, 48, of Joshua, Texas, had just put gas into his pickup which had broken down on the westbound shoulder of the interstate near mile marker 21.

However, KHP said a 2023 International semi-truck driven by Thomas C. Marcy, 62, of Greenwood, Ark., was not able to move over and passed the pickup in the driving lane. The semi then Vargas on the right shoulder.

Officials noted that Marcy escaped the crash without injury. However, Vargas was sent to the Sherman Co. Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.