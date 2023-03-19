Salina Deputy Police Chief sets retirement date after 31 years

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Deputy Police Chief of the Salina Police Department is set to retire after more than 30 years of service to the city and the training of a new Chief of Police.

The Salina Police Department has announced that Deputy Chief Sean S. Morton is set to retire on March 24 following 31 years of dedicated service to the city.

Officials noted that Deputy Chief Morton started with SPD in 1991. Until 1999, he served as a patrol officer and a detective in the criminal detective unit and drug task force. He was then promoted to Lieutenant and served as a patrol supervisor and supervisor of the department’s training unit.

In 2014, SPD said Morton was promoted to Captain of the Support Divison, which includes emergency communications, records and training. Later that year, he was promoted to Deputy Chief - the department’s second in command.

In 2016, officials indicated Morton attended a 10-week Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy Course in Quantico, Va. Only about 1% of law enforcement officers in the nation are chosen to attend this course for police administrators.

Then, for seven months between 2022 and 2023, SPD noted that Morton was appointed Interim Police Chief after Chief Brad Nelson’s retirement. He was interested in the permanent position as he had already planned to retire in 2023.

“Deputy Chief Morton displayed dedication to the department and the community by scheduling his retirement after the new Chief of Police was selected, and he was able to assist in the transition to the new Chief,” said a spokesperson for the department.

Chief C.J. Wise said he would like to thank Morton for his help and guidance throughout the onboarding process. He has been instrumental in the transition.

A retirement reception will be held for Morton at 1:30 p.m. on March 25 in the training room at the Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office, 251 N. 12th St. The celebration will be open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.